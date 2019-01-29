TRAFFIC

Night, weekend repairs begin on L subway line

EMBED </>More Videos

Lucy Yang reports on the repairs on the L subway line. (AP Photo)

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Night and weekend repair work got underway on the L subway line Monday night.

The line will shut down between Broadway Junction in Brooklyn and Eighth Avenue in Manhattan.

There will be no service from 10:45 p.m. until 5 a.m., Monday through Friday.

There will also be a complete shutdown on weekends.

The service changes are expected to last through March 18.

They come ahead of major L train tunnel repairs set to start this spring.

Anyone traveling between Brooklyn and Manhattan can take the A, F, J or M lines. For Manhattan L subway stations, ridres can take the M14 bus.

In Brooklyn, shuttle buses will be running between Broadway Junction and Lorimer Street, connecting with Marcy Avenue J subway, and the loop between Marcy Avenue, Hewes Street, Broadway, Lorimer Street-Metropolitan Avenue, and Bedford Avenue

The shuttle buses are free and will stop at L subway stations between Bedford Avenue and Broadway Junction.

The work will install a brand new rail in the tunnel and along other sections of the L line, and unlike the recently revised L train project that would avoid a complete shutdown, this project requires full service closures to allow workers access to the tracks.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficmtasubway constructionNew York CityManhattanBrooklyn
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Icing causes some accidents, road closures in parts of NY and NJ
PD: 2 teens driving stolen SUV killed after slamming into house
NYC announces crackdown on illegal parking in bus lanes
MTA board postpones fare hike vote to consider alternatives
More Traffic
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Rain, snow and brutal cold
Mother fatally falls down subway station stairs carrying baby
FaceTime bug lets callers listen through unanswered phones
Disney wish comes true for boy mauled by dogs
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
3 teens wanted in attack on good Samaritan at McDonald's
2 men shot in police-involved shooting in Newark
Manhole fires knock out power to 3 Flushing buildings
New video released in fatal Bushwick shooting
Show More
FDNY rescues woman trapped in UES elevator since Friday
5 Houston officers injured and 2 suspects killed during shootout
Fruit sold at Walmart, Costco and Aldi recalled due to listeria
More News