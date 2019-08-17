Traffic

Person of interest in custody in connection to Manhattan rice cooker scare, sources say

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A person of interest is now in custody in connection to a suspicious package scare in New York City that disrupted the Friday morning commute and prompted a street closure before police determined the objects were rice cookers, not explosives.

Sources confirmed that 26-year-old Larry Griffin, a homeless man from West Virginia, was taken into custody around 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning in the Bronx.

The two suspicious items were found inside the Fulton Street subway station in Lower Manhattan and the third found near garbage at 16th Street and 7th Avenue in Chelsea.

Authorities feared that the items were pressure cookers, which have been used to create explosions in previous New York City attacks.

Surveillance video captured Griffin pushing a shopping cart outside of the Fulton Street station and placing the rice cooker on the mezzanine and then on the platform. Police said it is not clear whether he was trying to frighten people or merely throwing the objects away.

Investigators spent Saturday morning collecting evidence from the Bronx residence where that person of interest was found. They took a shopping cart, which was loaded into the crime scene van.

Right now, no charges have been filed.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew york citylower manhattanmtasubwaysuspicious packagesuspicious object
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Residents angered over huge mountain of garbage on Bed-Stuy streetcorner
Uber driver reportedly dragged victim by car over fare dispute
Sister of officer who died by suicide says NYPD is 'broken'
AccuWeather Forecast: Humid with some sun, showers
Peter Fonda dies at 79 of lung cancer, family confirms
Report: Number of pedestrians hurt, killed by cyclists going up
Child found dead in hot vehicle at New Jersey train station
Show More
Customs computers back up after outage that snarled int'l airport arrivals
How pickles are helping to raise money for 16-month-old with rare condition
TSA agent fired after passing note to traveler that said 'You ugly!!!'
Police break up fight on Delta flight after 6-hour delay at JFK
Vaping dangers prompt health advisory in NY
More TOP STORIES News