NEW YORK (WABC) -- A person of interest is now in custody in connection to a suspicious package scare in New York City that disrupted the Friday morning commute and prompted a street closure before police determined the objects were rice cookers, not explosives.
Sources confirmed that 26-year-old Larry Griffin, a homeless man from West Virginia, was taken into custody around 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning in the Bronx.
The two suspicious items were found inside the Fulton Street subway station in Lower Manhattan and the third found near garbage at 16th Street and 7th Avenue in Chelsea.
Authorities feared that the items were pressure cookers, which have been used to create explosions in previous New York City attacks.
Surveillance video captured Griffin pushing a shopping cart outside of the Fulton Street station and placing the rice cooker on the mezzanine and then on the platform. Police said it is not clear whether he was trying to frighten people or merely throwing the objects away.
Investigators spent Saturday morning collecting evidence from the Bronx residence where that person of interest was found. They took a shopping cart, which was loaded into the crime scene van.
Right now, no charges have been filed.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Person of interest in custody in connection to Manhattan rice cooker scare, sources say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News