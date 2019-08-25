Traffic

Second span of Kosciuszko Bridge set to open 4 years ahead of schedule

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The second span of the Kosciuszko Bridge is set to open this Thursday, four years ahead of schedule and on budget.

Governor Andrew Cuomo toured the bridge and surveyed progress on Sunday.

It is the first major crossing built in the city in over 50 years.

The public will be able to bike or walk across the new span from 12-6 on Wednesday, the day before it opens to traffic for the first time.

