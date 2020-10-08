Traffic

Old Bridge crash: Serious accident closes part of Route 9 in NJ

OLD BRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A serious crash shut down part of a major highway in Middlesex County.

Newcopter 7 was over Route 9 in Old Bridge.

Video showed little left of a vehicle in the middle of the southbound lanes at Schulmeister Road.

There was no immediate word on what led to the crash, which happened around 3 a.m. Thursday, or on the number or extent of injuries.

The southbound lanes of Route 9 remained shut down as police investigated and crews worked to clear the wreckage.

ALSO READ: 3 dead in Ozone Park crash
EMBED More News Videos

Police say three of them, two women and one man, were pronounced dead at the scene.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew jerseymiddlesexold bridgetraffic
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Reporter attacked as anger flares over red zone restrictions
Who won the debate: Mike Pence or Kamala Harris?
Parents protest as 33 more schools close under COVID cluster plan
Hurricane Delta track brings storm to Louisiana on Friday
Pence, Harris spar vigorously over COVID-19 in VP debate
Fact Check: Kamala Harris, Mike Pence debate
Video shows man slashing NYPD patrol car tire
Show More
COVID Updates: New app logs COVID test results for air travel
Harris leaves taking COVID-19 vaccine an open question
Red, Orange, Yellow: Here are New York's new COVID zones
Hate crime charges after Jewish center windows shattered with flagpole
Nassau officials warn of going 'backwards' with recent cluster
More TOP STORIES News