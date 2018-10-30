TRAFFIC

Stuck Portal Bridge causes big NJ Transit mess

EMBED </>More Videos

Josh Einiger has the latest on the New Jersey Transit delays.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Train service in and out of Penn Station New York is subject to 90-minute delays after an Amtrak Portal Bridge would not lock into place.

Trains are moving again, but it's going to be a long ride home.

System-wide cross-honoring is in effect with NJ Transit bus and privately operated buses. PATH is accepting NJ Transit rail tickets and passes at Newark, Hoboken and 33rd St.

Officials tell Eyewitness News that the bridge was unable to lock in place and it's the second time that the problem occurred today.

The Portal Bridge opened at approximately 9:50 a.m. for marine traffic and then was unable to lock in place after opening, causing some delays to three Amtrak trains and several commuter trains.

Crews eventually got the bridge locked into place, resuming train operations at around 10:19 a.m.

The bridge was opened again at around 3:24 p.m. for marine traffic, and it was again unable to lock into place. Crews finally got it closed shortly after 4:30 p.m., causing delays to eight Amtrak trains and several NJ Transit commuter trains.

Some trains could be seen sitting idle on the tracks near the bridge, and some commuters took to Twitter to complain that they had been stuck there for more than an hour.



Others stuck at Penn Station in Manhattan posted photos of overcrowded conditions.



This problem comes a day after a packed train broke down and stranded passengers for more than two hours.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficnjtransitNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Passengers trapped in packed NJ Transit train for 2 hours
NYPD crackdown on garbage truck after spate of fatal crashes
MTA scraps plan to pull overnight cleaning crews
Runaway spool of cable sideswipes driver on highway
More Traffic
Top Stories
Bronx teen wanted in 11-year-old girl's rape found dead
Girl, twin brothers fatally struck at Indiana bus stop
Boston gangster Whitey Bulger found slain in prison at 89
Man's 'jarring' raccoon rescue caught on camera
Rutgers football player charged in murder plot
Police: Giants backup QB arrested, nearly hit cop with car
Video: Man purposefully hits stranger with car in NJ
Trump reportedly planning to terminate birthright citizenship
Show More
91-year-old 'Boy Meets World' actor foils home invasion
Family sues university over student's pancake eating death
Beloved pugs stolen from man's car outside NJ Goodwill
NYPD: Man robs 4 people at knifepoint, 3 in 2-hour span
Video: Off-duty NYPD officer grazed by bullet in shootout
More News