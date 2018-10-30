Stuck Portal Bridge causes big NJ Transit mess

NEW YORK (WABC) --Train service in and out of Penn Station New York is subject to 90-minute delays after an Amtrak Portal Bridge would not lock into place.
Trains are moving again, but it's going to be a long ride home.
System-wide cross-honoring is in effect with NJ Transit bus and privately operated buses. PATH is accepting NJ Transit rail tickets and passes at Newark, Hoboken and 33rd St.
Officials tell Eyewitness News that the bridge was unable to lock in place and it's the second time that the problem occurred today.
The Portal Bridge opened at approximately 9:50 a.m. for marine traffic and then was unable to lock in place after opening, causing some delays to three Amtrak trains and several commuter trains.
Crews eventually got the bridge locked into place, resuming train operations at around 10:19 a.m.
The bridge was opened again at around 3:24 p.m. for marine traffic, and it was again unable to lock into place. Crews finally got it closed shortly after 4:30 p.m., causing delays to eight Amtrak trains and several NJ Transit commuter trains.
Some trains could be seen sitting idle on the tracks near the bridge, and some commuters took to Twitter to complain that they had been stuck there for more than an hour.
It’s been over 60mins on this train! @GovMurphy something needs to be done about this ancient third world system! Totally unacceptable!— KOBNY (@KOB1760) October 30, 2018
Up ahead on a train that left NYP at 3:15 and been sitting for 70 minutes. Something more is def up!— MrsJeepQuotes (@Tiff227rottie) October 30, 2018
Others stuck at Penn Station in Manhattan posted photos of overcrowded conditions.
If we need another reason to build a new portal bridge. @NJTRANSIT and @Amtrak can’t get out of NYP when the portal bridge is stuck open. @GovMurphy get the funding now for this. #njtransit #portalbridge pic.twitter.com/NRM9wZzoug— Christian G. Geisler (@DetSamSpade) October 30, 2018
This problem comes a day after a packed train broke down and stranded passengers for more than two hours.
