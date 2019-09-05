Traffic

Suffolk County votes to keep controversial red light cameras

SUFFOLK COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- Lawmakers on Long Island voted Wednesday to keep the controversial red light cameras in Suffolk County.

The Suffolk County Legislature voted 11-7 on party lines to continue its vast network of 100 red light cameras.

The cameras were installed at intersections across the county that had the largest number of violations.

Since 2010, the red light cameras have generated more than $20 million a year for the county.

Fatal crashes and violations at the intersections with them are down, but the number of collisions has risen by 60 percent.

The vote was to renew the contract for another five years.

