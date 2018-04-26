TRAFFIC FATALITIES

Suspect in Long Island crash that killed 5 charged in 42-count indictment

EMBED </>More Videos

Stacey Sager reports on suspect Jamel Turner, who faces five counts of depraved indifference murder and aggravated vehicular homicide.

By Eyewitness News
RIDGE, Suffolk County (WABC) --
The man police say was speeding in a stolen car when he caused a chain-reaction crash that killed five people on Long Island back on Valentine's Day was charged in a 42-count indictment Thursday.

Four vehicles, including an oil truck, collided on Middle Country Road, Route 25, in Ridge on February 14.

The suspect, 23-year-old Jamel Turner, faces five counts of depraved indifference murder and aggravated vehicular homicide. The indictment includes 37 felony charges.

At the time of the crash, authorities say Turner was driving a stolen Chevrolet Camaro at approximately 154 miles per hour.

RAW VIDEO: Moments after crash, frantic 911 call
EMBED More News Videos

Five people were killed in a fiery, multi-vehicle crash in Ridge.


In court Thursday, he made faces at times and even rolled his eyes as prosecutors described him as remorseless. They also called him a drug dealer, a gang member, and someone who was looking to "get busy on the boys," that is, take police on a high speed chase no matter what the cost.

Police were alerted to the stolen vehicle by the STARS GPS vehicle-tracking system. But there was no police pursuit, they said, in part because officers could not keep up with the Camaro.

"To be precise, he was traveling at the point of initial impact, speed of 154 miles per hour," Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini said. "That is faster than commercial jets go to take off."

Three of the people killed were members of the same family, identified as 55-year-old Jacquelyn McCoy, her 36-year-old daughter Mary Alice Booker, her son 33-year-old Anthony McCoy. McCoy's friend, 42-year-old Tameka Foster, was also killed. Both Turner's passenger, identified as 19-year-old Lonidell Skinner, and a dog were ejected from the Camaro and also died.

Photos: Fatal crash in Suffolk County

Turner's defense lawyer adamantly disputed the DA's version of events.

"It was an accident," attorney Donald Mates said. "There's no murder here. It's an ill-conceived, overcharged indictment."

Turner's girlfriend was also in the courtroom.

"I believe that (police) were bothering him, I honestly do," Janette Patterson said. "Why would he be running from them?...He didn't steal a car. That was not a stolen car. They make it seem like he's a bad person. He's not a gang member...He didn't own the car. It was a rental."

In February, Turner pleaded not guilty during a hospital bedside arraignment to charges of second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and second-degree reckless endangerment.

But Sini, who called it one of the worst motor vehicle crashes in Suffolk County's history, said at the time he anticipated upgraded charges.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictraffic fatalitiescar crashRidgeSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
5 dead in fiery crash involving oil truck, stolen car on Long Island
TRAFFIC FATALITIES
Husband, wife killed, 5 injured in Long Island crash
Police: Man killed after ramming woman's car in Texas
Funeral held for NJ father, 4 daughters killed in Delaware crash
Wake set for NJ father, 4 daughters killed in Delaware crash
Tire off truck kills NYPD worker on Gowanus Expressway
More traffic fatalities
TRAFFIC
NJ drivers' 1st weekday commute amid construction project
What you need to know about the Route 495 Bridge project
Tractor-trailer collides with car on I-95 in Connecticut
Greyhound mishap leaves dozens stranded at Port Authority
Lincoln Tunnel nightmare: Route 495 closures begin
More Traffic
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Show More
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News