4 dead, 1 critical in Cross Island Parkway crash in Whitestone

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Monday, January 1, 2024 12:56PM
WHITESTONE, Queens (WABC) -- Four people were killed and fifth person was critically injured in a crash on the Cross Island Parkway in Queens.

It happened early Monday in a section of the parkway called "dead man's curve."

Two cars collided on the curve from the northbound Cross Island Parkway to the southbound Whitestone Expressway just before 6 a.m.

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene. The fifth injured person was rushed to New York-Presbyterian Queens in critical condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
