Nor'easter causes travel mess; trains, roads slowly recover

AJ Ross reports on the mass transit issues after Wednesday's nor'easter.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
The nor'easter created dangerous traveling conditions, and police reported hundreds of motor vehicles accidents around the Tri-State area. The storm also created problems for mass transit riders, especially in New Jersey, and for travelers trying to fly into or out of the New York area airports.

New Jersey State Police say they responded to 506 motor vehicle crashes and 939 motorist aids since midnight in their patrolled areas. More than 500 vehicles were stranded on Route 280 in New Jersey Wednesday night, with police on snowmobiles providing assistance.
Danielle Leigh reports on the snow from West Orange.

NEW YORK CITY

Subways and buses have resumed normal service. Alternate side parking rules remain suspended for snow operations, though parking meters remain in effect.

NYC Ferry and the Staten Island Ferry have also resumed normal service.

NJ TRANSIT

Rail, bus, light rail and Access Link services will all operate on a regular weekday schedule for Friday

Bus service and rail lines were heavily impacted by the storm. Bus service resumed at 4 a.m., but customers were advised to expect delays and detours due to local road conditions.

--Northeast Corridor: Operating a regular weekday schedule. Customers should expect delays and possible cancellations.
--North Jersey Coast Line: Operating a regular weekday schedule. Customers should expect delays and possible cancellations.
--Morris & Essex/Montclair-Boonton/Gladstone: Suspended for the remainder of the day due to overhead wire problems.
--Raritan Valley Line: Operating a regular weekday schedule. Rail crewsworked through the night to remove more than 70 trees along the line in order to resume regular weekday servicethis morning. Raritan Valley Line service will operate west of Raritan (to High Bridge).
--Bergen County/Port Jervis: Remains suspended for the rest of the service day.
--Main Line: Very limited service between Suffern and Hoboken.
--Pascack Valley: Limited evening rush hour service today. Pascack Valley Line will operate limited evening rush hour service today, March 8. The last eastbound train will be #1626, the 12:13 p.m. from Spring Valley andthe last westbound train will be #1641, the 7:29 p.m. from Hoboken.
--Atlantic City Rail Line: Service has resumed between Philadelphia 30th St. (with train #4631) and Atlantic City (withtrain #4624) and is subject to up to 20 minute delays in bothdirections due to signal problems at Atco.

Systemwide cross-honoring is in effect on rail, bus and and private carriers and light-rail systems. Cross-honoring is also in effect on PATH and New York Waterway.

LIRR

The LIRR is operating on a regular weekday schedule as conditions permit.

METRO-NORTH

Metro-North is operating on a reduced schedule, which carries 55 percent capacity of weekday ridership.

The New Canaan and Waterbury Branches remain suspended until further notice.

Customers should expect extremely crowded conditions and delays due to the residual effects of the storm.

AMTRAK

Amtrak's modified winter storm service has been restored after a temporary suspension between New York City and Boston on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning due to inclement weather conditions.

Please visit amtrak.com/delayalerts to get updates.

AIR TRAVEL

Expect heavy delays Thursday as John F. Kennedy, LaGuardia and Newark airports recover from Wednesday's cancellations. Travelers are being urged to contact their airlines before heading to the airports.

