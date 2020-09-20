Northbound A train derails after striking debris on track in Manhattan; 1 injury reported

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- A train derailed after coming into contact with debris on the roadbed as it was pulling into a subway station in Manhattan Sunday morning, according to the MTA.The incident happened at the 8th Avenue and 14th Street train station in the Chelsea on a northbound A train.Police say someone may have thrown an object onto the track causing the derailment."A northbound train came into contact with debris on the roadbed as it was pulling into the 14St-8th Av station resulting in a wheel leaving the track," the MTA said in a statement. "All passengers on the train were safely discharged at the station. The matter is under investigation."The MTA says the incident caused a loss of power to all four tracks."As a result of the incident, a northbound train near 34th Street remains in the tunnel and NYCT is working quickly to remove customers from the train," the MTA said.First responders said there were minor injuries.Service is suspended in both directions south of 14th St in Manhattan. There is no northbound service along 8th Avenue from Canal St to 59 St-Columbus Circle, and limited service in uptown Manhattan and the Bronx.No arrests have been made at this time.----------