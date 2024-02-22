Nassau County to ban transgender athletes from county-run facilities

MINEOLA, Nassau County (WABC) -- On Thursday, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman will announce a ban on transgender athletes competing at county-run facilities.

The ban is believed to be the first of its kind in the nation and will go into effect immediately.

Blakeman will be joined by female athletes and Kim Russell, a former women's lacrosse coach reassigned at Oberlin College in Ohio after speaking out against transgender girls competing against biological females.

Blakeman said the order only applies to female competitive sports, not co-ed sports, or in sports where biological females want to compete against males.

But any teams and leagues that do not agree to the ban will reportedly be barred from the county's 100 ballfields and athletic facilities outright.

New York LGBT Network called the order illegal.

"We are profoundly disappointed in Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman's announcement of an executive order aimed at banning transgender athletes from participating in sports teams that align with their gender identity," said Dr. David Kilmnick, the group's president and founder, in a statement. "This discriminatory move not only undermines the principles of inclusivity and fairness but also perpetuates harmful stereotypes and exclusion."

