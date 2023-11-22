Flight canceled or delayed? 7 On Your Side's holiday air travel tips

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Millions of people are hitting the airports on one of the busiest travel days.

7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda has tips on what you need to know if your flight gets canceled or you have other travel woes.

If you are at the airport and a delay or cancellation is impacting your flight, get on line to talk to the gate agent.

Scott Keyes, the founder of Scott's Cheap Flights, now called Going, gave us a great tip that works.

You need to act quickly to simultaneously get on the phone, right as you are walking to customer service or walking up to the gate agent.

Don't call the 1-800 domestic number of your airline, call the international number if we are having weather at a major hub for example like United at Newark or Delta at JFK.

Those phone agents will be jammed, but the international calls get routed to operators in other countries or other parts of the US that are less stressed and more likely to get you rebooked and refunded.

Check for cancellations and delays: https://www.flightaware.com/miserymap/

ALSO READ: What stores are open, closed Thanksgiving Day 2023?

As holiday shopping season ramps up, the CEO of Target is opening up about keeping stores closed for Thanksgiving.

----------

SHARE YOUR STORY

Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!

Fill out the form below or email your questions, issues, or story ideas by filling out the form below or by emailing 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com. All emails MUST INCLUDE YOUR NAME AND CELLPHONE NUMBER. Without a phone number, 7 On Your Side will not be able to respond.