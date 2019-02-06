TRAVEL

Airlines team up to invest $344 million in renovating JFK Airport's Terminal 8

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) --
American Airlines and British Airways will invest $344 million to expand and enhance Terminal 8 at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the project on Wednesday as part of his sweeping $13 billion plan to overhaul and upgrade the airport.

"This new investment is part and parcel with the State's broader efforts to modernize airports all across New York," Cuomo said. "From JFK and LaGuardia to Ithaca and Rochester, we are making historic progress rebuilding our airport infrastructure for the future and ensuring New York State remains the nation's front door."

The updated terminal will feature premium lounges for both airlines, new concessions, premium check-in space and enhanced baggage systems.

In addition, the terminal will get five additional wide-body gates that will allow for more transatlantic flights, which will ultimately make up to 14 daily flights to London available to passengers.

The terminal update is expected to create up to 500 direct jobs and an additional 750 jobs as the project is ongoing.

