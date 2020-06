LaGuardia Airport's new Terminal B main entrance set to open this weekend

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- Officials will announce Wednesday that the renovation of LaGuardia Airport is taking a big step forward.The main entrance to the newly renovated Terminal B will open on Saturday.The main arrivals and departures hall in the Central Terminal has been under renovation, along with the rest of the airport, as part of an $8 billion, years-long project to update the facility.Terminal B opened in 1964 as the "air gateway to America," but it had fallen into such disrepair that former Vice President Joe Biden once described it as something out of a "Third World country."The modernization of LaGuardia has caused traffic detours and caused delays on the Grand Central Parkway for years.LaGuardia services about 30 million passengers each year.A new Delta Airlines concourse at the airport opened to the public back in November. ----------