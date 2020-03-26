Coronavirus Update: MTA transit conductor dies of coronavirus in New York City

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The MTA announced that a subway conductor has died from COVID-19 related complications.Peter Petrassi was with the MTA for 20 years and last worked with the transit operations department in Long Island City.Officials with the MTA and the Transport Workers Union spoke out on Petrassi's death:"Our hearts are absolutely broken. Peter was a vital member of our team, and a valued friend," said Sarah Feinberg, Interim NYC Transit President. "We are honored to have worked with him, and our thoughts are with his family and loved ones."Transport Workers Union Local 100 President Tony Utano made strong remarks urging the MTA to supply all transit workers with the proper masks needed."Conductor Petrassi's passing is a line-of-duty death just as if he had been killed on the job in any number of ways that have struck down transit workers in years past."As of Thursday, there have been 365 coronavirus fatalities in New York City.