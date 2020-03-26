Travel

Coronavirus Update: MTA transit conductor dies of coronavirus in New York City

(Shutterstock)

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The MTA announced that a subway conductor has died from COVID-19 related complications.

Peter Petrassi was with the MTA for 20 years and last worked with the transit operations department in Long Island City.

Officials with the MTA and the Transport Workers Union spoke out on Petrassi's death:

"Our hearts are absolutely broken. Peter was a vital member of our team, and a valued friend," said Sarah Feinberg, Interim NYC Transit President. "We are honored to have worked with him, and our thoughts are with his family and loved ones."

Transport Workers Union Local 100 President Tony Utano made strong remarks urging the MTA to supply all transit workers with the proper masks needed.

"Conductor Petrassi's passing is a line-of-duty death just as if he had been killed on the job in any number of ways that have struck down transit workers in years past."

As of Thursday, there have been 365 coronavirus fatalities in New York City.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Frequently Asked Questions

Where are the testing centers
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Where is COVID-19 now? and other resources

Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates

How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelnew yorknew york citymanhattancoronavirus new york citymtabuscoronavirussubwaycoronavirus new yorktrains
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC nurse, MTA worker among 365 dead from coronavirus
Trump says feds developing new guidelines for coronavirus risk
100 die in New York state in one day
Navy hospital ships set to arrive in LA on Friday, NYC on Monday
Harlem Globetrotters great Curly Neal dies at 77
U.S. passes China as country with most confirmed COVID-19 cases
An 'apocalyptic' surge in deaths at Elmhurst Hospital
Show More
86-year-old woman beats COVID-19 after weeks in hospital
Cautionary tale: Second wave of coronavirus cases hits Hong Kong
NJ reports more than 6,800 COVID-19 cases, 81 deaths
4 NYC streets closed to traffic, open for social distancing space
Staten Island dealership offers loaner cars to first responders
More TOP STORIES News