TRAVEL

Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle are coming to US

EMBED </>More Videos

Vanity Fair magazine is reporting the royal couple will visit US & Canada.

Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle are coming to the US!

Vanity Fair magazine is reporting the royal couple will visit the United States and Canada next fall.

By the time they arrive, Meghan will have had her baby.

EMBED More News Videos

A royal baby on the way: Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, who got married in May, announced on Monday that they are expecting.


Although her due date is being kept secret, she is expecting sometime in spring 2019.

Meghan was raised in Los Angeles, California and was living in Canada when she and Harry met.

PHOTOS: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding


Both Prince William and Prince Harry shared their family's holiday cards on Friday.

The cards are reflective of the royal brothers' big year. For Prince Harry, it was the first Christmas card with his wife, Meghan Markle. The pair were married in May, and the card features a never-before-seen photo from the wedding.

RELATED PHOTOS: Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan through the years
RELATED STORIES:

The royal baby and the line to the British throne

Prince Harry, Meghan to move to Frogmore Cottage in 2019
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelMeghan Markleprince harryu.s. & worldbabyroyal babyroyal family
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Snow leopard-painted plane designed to bring awareness
Wealthy family will pay $100k for photographer to travel world
Southwest flight turns around after human heart found on board
Travel Delays: The race to return home after Thanksgiving
More Travel
Top Stories
Woman slashes Bronx bus rider who tried to pet her dog, police say
NYPD: Sex offender in attempted abduction may have more victims
Statue of Liberty climber Therese Okoumou found guilty
Suspect surrenders in mom's murder near newborn daughter
Changes coming in Holland Tunnel decorations controversy
Firefighter impersonated cop, questioned woman, police say
Family of woman wrongfully shot by police suing NYPD
Deer poacher ordered to repeatedly watch 'Bambi'
Show More
Warning: Large coyote or fox on the loose in Westchester
Gov. Cuomo proposes legalizing marijuana as part of 2019 agenda
Family asks for holiday cards for terminally ill 4-year-old
2 cats found inside buckets, new surveillance of suspect
LI day care owner in court after toddlers found in street
More News