Alleged New Year's Eve NYPD attacker out of hospital, appears in federal court

Trevor Bickford, the suspect who allegedly attacked three NYPD officers on New Year's Eve near Times Square is now facing federal terror charges.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The alleged jihadist charged with attacking three New York City police officers with a large knife on New Year's Eve near Times Square is out of the hospital and appeared Monday in Manhattan federal court.

Trevor Bickford, 19, entered court Monday in shackles wearing grey sweatpants and a grey sweatshirt over a white tee shirt.

He answered the judge's questions in a quiet, low voice.

He is charged with attempting to kill officers working with the federal government to secure the ball drop.

Bickford was taken into federal custody Monday morning following his release from the hospital.

He is scheduled to appear later this week in state court where he faces separate charges.

A federal magistrate appointed counsel and held the defendant without bail pending an application for bail at a later date.

