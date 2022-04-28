Politics

1st look at Trevor Reed after he landed overnight in San Antonio

EMBED <>More Videos

1st look at Trevor Reed after he landed overnight in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Trevor Reed is back in the United States one day after the Marine veteran was swapped for a Russian drug trafficker in a prisoner exchange between Washington and Moscow, his mother tweeted early Thursday morning.

"It's been very exciting day for The Reed family. Trevor is back in the USA," Paula Reed said on Twitter. Photographs tweeted from the account of Rep. August Pfluger, a Texas Republican, also showed him standing next to Reed.

His destination was not immediately clear. Reed's parents live in Granbury, Texas, near Dallas.

Reed was swapped in Turkey on Wednesday for Konstantin Yaroshenko, who had been serving a 20-year prison sentence in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy case.

"I think it's going to really hit home for him and for us when we finally get to see him and touch him," Reed's father, Joey, said in an interview with The Associated Press on Wednesday.

SEE RELATED STORY: Marine from Texas Trevor Reed freed from Russia as part of prisoner exchange

Reed, a 30-year-old former Marine, was arrested in the summer of 2019 after Russian authorities said he assaulted an officer while being driven by police to a police station following a night of heavy drinking.

He was later sentenced to nine years in prison. The U.S. government described him as unjustly detained and pressed for his release; his family asserted his innocence and expressed concerns about his deteriorating health - which included coughing up blood and a hunger strike.

Two Americans remain in Russian custody. Paul Whelan, another former Marine, and Houston native and WNBA star Britney Griner.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssan antoniotexas newsrussiaveteransu.s. & worldmarinesveteran
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Moderna seeks authorization for COVID vaccine for kids 6 months and up
Ghost Guns: Eyewitness News Investigation
Innocent 14-year-old girl shot in neck, 2 others injured in Queens
Wake today for FDNY firefighter Timothy Klein
Serial motorcycle-riding bandits target women carrying handbags
AccuWeather: Gusty chill
6-year-old Connecticut boy brutally burned, mother says he was bullied
Show More
1 ticket in Arizona wins massive $473M Powerball jackpot
Police ID suspect in sex assault of jogger at Pier 40 in Manhattan
Ukraine says Russian offensive in east picks up momentum
NYC laundromat manager speaks out after 2 people stabbed inside store
14-year-old planned rape and murder of 10-year-old girl, officials say
More TOP STORIES News