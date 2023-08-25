Woman accused of striking, injuring bicyclist during triathlon on Long Island

Stacey Sager has the latest on the court case against the woman who critically injured the athlete, a father of two.

SHIRLEY, Long Island (WABC) -- A woman on Long Island is accused of hitting a triathlete on a bike in the middle of a race appeared in court on Friday.

Ramona Jakeline Figueroa-Lopez, 29, is facing charges of reckless driving, aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle and driving without a court ordered interlock device

Suffolk County police say the crash happened Aug. 6 on a race route in Shirley.

Prosecutors say Figueroa-Lopez was attempting to leave a parking lot while the area was closed for the Smith Point Triathlon.

That is when police say she entered the race route at a high rate of speed and struck the triathlete during the bike portion of the race.

The bicyclist, a 43-year-old Sal Gomez from Selden, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The father of two remains in critical condition with a traumatic brain injury.

Figueroa-Lopez's defense attorney said he doesn't know if the narrative given by prosecutors is accurate.

"All I can tell you is it's an accident and she is extremely sorry for the injuries -- thoughts and prayers are with the family," defense attorney Michael Brown said.

Gomez's supporters, many of them fellow racers, attended Friday's court hearing to seek answers about their friend.

"Sal is a great teammate, he's got two kids, one of whom he donated a kidney to, a great family man," friend Bob Haughn said.

Figueroa-Lopez did have a prior arrest for driving while intoxicated back in July of 2021 and she had an interlock device on her car which was not operational. But her lawyer says that charge will likely go away.

"I'm confident because that should have been removed from motor vehicle over a year ago," Brown said.

Gomez's fellow racers still have so many questions about the woman who works as a bartender and is now facing a reckless driving charge.

"This woman hits him, works at a bar, was convicted of DWI and she's walking free and she's going back to her job," supporter Julie Michels said.

And they say the larger issue is biker safety in general and they hope this case raises awareness.

"I keep thinking it could've been any one of us that day and that's the scary thing," supporter Amanda Ciolino said.

ALSO READ | Man charged in 'horrific' hammer attack that left 1 dead, 2 children injured

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.