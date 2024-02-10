Boyfriend charged after woman killed, 2 nephews shot in the Bronx

BEDFORD PARK, The Bronx (WABC) -- A man has been charged after a woman and her nephews were shot in the Bronx Saturday morning, according to police.
It happened before 5:15 a.m. in the Bedford Park section of the Bronx at 226 E. 203rd St.
The 40-year-old woman was shot multiple times in the torso and was pronounced dead at a local hospital, police say.
Mejia Castillo, 37, was charged with murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon. Police say he is the boyfriend of the victim.
The victim's nephews, ages 8 and 16, were shot once in the arm and buttocks respectively, police say. They were taken to a local hospital and are in stable condition.
----------
