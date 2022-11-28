Tripledemic: Experts concerned about surge in COVID, RSV and the flu

It comes as health officials see high demand and short supply of common flu medications like Tamiflu.

Holiday family gatherings have experts concerned about a surge in cases of not only COVID-19 but also RSV and the flu - a threat they call a 'tripledemic.'

It comes as officials see high demand and short supply of common flu medications.

Hospitals and urgent care surges are now bracing for a surge after holiday gatherings

"I don't see how there won't be another big spike. We've opened ICU beds, we've opened floor beds, we changed the way our emergency department works. We've got a tent up outside for our emergency room," said Dr. Eric Biondi.

Still not in the clear from the pandemic, the CDC reports that the United State is still averaging more than two thousand COVID deaths each week.

RSV is a new problem in New York and nationwide. Long wait lines are reported at children's hospitals and concern with 78 percent of the estimated 40,000 pediatric hospital beds full.

Health experts say decreased immunity could be one reason for the spike in child respiratory infections. The flu is also adding to the strain on hospitals.

The CDC says half of U.S. states are dealing with high or very high flu-like activity. Hospitalizations jumped 40 percent in the last week.

The White House is pushing vaccination as a way to stay healthy.

"Get the new COVID vaccine, get the flu shot - it's a great way to stay safe and healthy this holiday season," said White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Jha.

Hand-washing, cleaning surfaces, and avoiding those who are sick are also recommended to stay healthy.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.