Long Island hospital celebrates 1st set of triplets in 112-year history

Mia and Brianna are identical, and Sofia is a singleton and they were all conceived naturally. Janice Yu has details.

BAY SHORE, New York (WABC) -- South Shore University Hospital is celebrating its first set of triplets born in the hospital's history.

Mia, Sofia, and Brianna were born on Jan. 22 via c-section and they are the first set known to be born in the hospital's 112-year history.

Mom Gladiys Oliva and dad Jose Calix have their hands full with the babies whose weights at birth were: 4lbs, 0 oz; 3lbs, 13oz; and 3lbs, 11 oz.

They are all happy and healthy.

Mia and Brianna are identical, and Sofia is a singleton and they were all conceived naturally -- a one in 10,000 occurrence.

According to the hospital it took a delivery team of 10 doctors and nurses to bring the babies into the world.

