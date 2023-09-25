Tree falls on power line in Queens after Ophelia brings days of nonstop rain

WHITESTONE, Queens (WABC) -- A tree fell on overhead wires and caused a power line to snap in Queens Monday morning.

Dozens of residents were left without power in Whitestone near where the tree fell at 14th Avenue and 160th Street.

Remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia caused days of nonstop rain and wind.

The storm's remnants are moving away from the Northeast, but lingering gusty showers will continue into Tuesday.

Costal Flood Alerts will remain in effect for South Jersey, New York City and Long Island through Monday night.

