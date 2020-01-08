Garbage truck crashes into Long Island home, injuring 1 person

ALBERTSON, Long Island (WABC) -- A garbage truck was involved in a multi-vehicle accident and hit a home on Long Island Tuesday morning.Authorities say the truck was driving along Bethel Road in Albertson when it hit a car and then a telephone pole.The driver lost control of the truck and jumped out of the moving rig before it smashed into the home, knocking the house off of its foundation and severing a gas line.Authorities say the truck also took down some power lines as it hit the house."Two firefighters that live on the block and had to physically kick the door open to get the homeowner out, as well as her two dogs," Albertson Fire Chief Tim Farrell said.The homeowner became trapped inside the house with gas leaking inside."I smelled all the gas," she said. "The gas was leaking, and my first instinct was to try to get out of the house. And when I tried to push the patio door, it was, like, already shifted...I was trapped in the house with my two dogs and could not even get the front door open."The officers were able to smash their way into the home and free the woman.PSE&G arrived at the scene to disable gas lines in the area.Police reported that the owner of the home suffered a minor injury but is doing fine. The driver of the car and the driver of the truck were both taken to NYU Winthrop Long Island Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.The homeowner doesn't yet know if her house can be repaired, but she's just happy she was able to get out."God is at play because I was in the back of the house when it happened," she said. "Two more minutes, it would have been me in the front of the house."Several blocks in the neighborhood were affected by the crash. Authorities said the situation is now under control.----------