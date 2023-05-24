Truck fire in Eastchester spreads to parked cars, disrupts subway service on 5 line

Janice Yu reports from the scene of a truck fire in Eastchester.

EASTCHESTER, Bronx (WABC) -- A truck carrying propane and epoxy went up in flames in the Bronx, disrupting some subway service.

The flames were so intense that number 5 service was stopped due between East 180th Street and Eastchester-Dyre Avenue.

Officials could be seen examining an overpass by the scene for fire damage.

The flames broke out sometime around 6 a.m. between Light and Conner streets on Dyre Avenue.

Newscopter 7 was over the scene in Eastchester that showed the charred truck.

Citizen App showed the flames raging, and the fire spread to several parked cars.

FDNY doused several surrounding buildings and vehicles with water to prevent them from catching fire.

The fire was knocked down as of 6:30 a.m.

"We were on an all-hands assignment which is about 60 fire and EMS personnel, four hose lines total which is pretty unique and one of the hose lines happened to be a foam hose line, which we use for flammable liquids due to the epoxy which doesn't get done very often, so it was a pretty unique fire," said Deputy Chief Ken Scanlon, FDNY.

Fire officials said they believe the fire could have been due to a mechanical issue in the truck, but the exact cause is still being determined.

