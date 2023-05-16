NewsCopter7 is overhead the northbound lane where the fire was burning out of control. John Del Giorno has details.

Firefighters put out flames engulfing box truck on NJ Turnpike near exit for Route 46

RIDGEFIELD PARK, Bergen County (WABC) -- Firefighters are putting out flames that engulfed a box truck on the New Jersey Turnpike.

NewsCopter7 is overhead the northbound lane where the fire was burning out of control. The truck is located near where the turnpike transitions into I-95 in Ridgefield Park.

The fire department is on the scene. Flaming debris and smoke were high in the air near the exit for Route 46.

The lanes surrounding the fire are experiencing some delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

