donald trump

Trump's Justice Department seized data of House Democrats from Apple: Sources

By Zunaira Zaki
EMBED <>More Videos

Trump's DOJ seized data of House Democrats from Apple: Sources

WASHINGTON -- Prosecutors with former President Donald Trump's Justice Department subpoenaed Apple for data from at least two Democrats who served on the House Intelligence Committee, as well as aides and their family members, one of whom was a minor, ABC News confirmed with four sources familiar with the investigation.

A House Intelligence Committee official confirmed to ABC News that Apple notified roughly a dozen people associated with the committee just last month that the DOJ issued grand jury subpoenas for their information and metadata in February 2018.

The story was first reported by The New York Times.

The committee was told in May that the matter had been closed. However, a House Intelligence committee official said the DOJ has not provided information on whether the subpoenas only targeted Democrats.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, one of the Democrats whose records were seized as part of this investigation, called for an inspector general investigation Thursday evening following the reports.

"President Trump repeatedly and flagrantly demanded that the Department of Justice carry out his political will, and tried to use the Department as a cudgel against his political opponents and members of the media," Schiff said in a statement. "It is increasingly apparent that those demands did not fall on deaf ears. The politicization of the Department and the attacks on the rule of law are among the most dangerous assaults on our democracy carried out by the former President."

"Though we were informed by the Department in May that this investigation is closed, I believe more answers are needed, which is why I believe the Inspector General should investigate this and other cases that suggest the weaponization of law enforcement by a corrupt president," he added.

A spokesman for committee Republicans did not respond to questions about whether GOP members of the panel were similarly targeted or notified.

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., another member of the House Intelligence Committee, told CNN host Don Lemon that he was the second Democratic lawmaker targeted by the Trump Justice Department via Apple.

"I was notified, Don, by Apple that they did seize my records," Swalwell told CNN. "It's wrong. In is what they do. They smear and they try to clear. We have seen this through the justice department by Donald Trump, whether it was the reason he was impeached for trying to go after vice president Biden at the time, or just other efforts, you know, through the Mueller investigation. And I support chairman Schiff's call for an inspector general."

The Justice Department secured a gag order on Apple that expired this year, so lawmakers did not know they were being investigated until Apple informed them last month, according to multiple sources. Apple declined to comment to ABC News.

Apple turned over only metadata and account information, not photos, emails or other content, according to one person familiar with the inquiry.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdonald trumpdepartment of justicedemocratsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
DONALD TRUMP
The Countdown: Latest on 2024 presidential race, Cuomo investigation
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen released from house arrest
'QAnon Shaman' sentenced to 41 months for role in US Capitol riot
Rep. Liz Cheney ousted from Wyoming GOP
TOP STORIES
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
7 On Your Side Black Friday buying guide: Shop early
Holiday shoppers out in force seeking Black Friday deals
Photos released in fatal stabbing of 36 year old near Penn Station
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
AccuWeather: Feels much colder
Show More
Possible landlord-tenant dispute leads to fire, injuries in Brooklyn
6 firefighters hurt, 12 left homeless in NYC apartment fire
1 NYPD officer shot by suspect released, 2nd remains in hospital
Hundreds of FedEx packages found tossed into ravine, sheriff says
Cyber Monday deals: Strategies to shop and save big
More TOP STORIES News