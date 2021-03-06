Politics

Former President Trump set to return to NYC for first visit since leaving office

By Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Former President Trump will return to New York City next week for his first visit since leaving office.

The NYPD will be providing additional security around Trump Tower, where police presence has significantly scaled back over the past month.

East 56th Street was reopened to traffic following the inauguration, but barricades will be put in place and parking will be restricted during the visit.

Trump could arrive as early as Sunday night.

MORE NEWS | Serial pickpocket thief caught on camera in Queens
EMBED More News Videos

Police say the man spotlighted in recently released video can be seen lifting a wallet from an unsuspecting victim.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsmidtownnew york citymanhattandonald trumpnypdtrump towerpoliticssecurity
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ohio River search for boy, 6, to resume; mother charged with murder
Houston rapper shot to death before NBA All-Star weekend
Biden, Dems prevail as Senate passes $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill
Child critically injured after being hit by FDNY truck
18-year-old buys very first lotto ticket, wins $25,000
Mayor de Blasio: NYC's goal is to vaccinate 5 million by June
Woman discovers secret apartment hidden behind her bathroom mirror
Show More
COVID Updates: Concerns of case increase with state relaxing restrictions
Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama gets vaccine shot
Twitter is testing an 'undo' option after sending tweets
Pope, top Iraq Shiite cleric deliver message of coexistence
Ocean City amusement park damaged by fire set to reopen
More TOP STORIES News