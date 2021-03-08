Former President Trump spotted for first time in NYC since leaving office

Trump's motorcade rolled into Manhattan around 9 p.m. He was briefly seen waving from the window of his limo.
The NYPD is providing additional security for the former president while he is in town.
Barricades and parking restrictions can be expected around Trump Tower.
MORE NEWS | Serial pickpocket thief caught on camera in Queens
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip