Judge warns Trump about 'blatant violation' of his limited gag order in civil fraud trial

NEW YORK -- Judge Arthur Engoron said he is considering imprisoning or holding former president Donald Trump in contempt of court following what Engoron described as a "blatant violation of the gag order" imposed earlier this month during the civil fraud trial.

Engoron imposed a limited gag order on October 3 after Trump made an untrue social media post about the judge's clerk. While Trump immediately removed the post from Truth Social, Trump's campaign website appeared to still include the social media post until Thursday night.

"Despite this clear order, last night I learned that the subject offending post was never removed from (the Trump's campaign website) in fact had been on that website for the past 17 days," Engoron said.

The judge said he was considering holding Trump in contempt of court, fining him, or "possibly imprisoning him."

"Incendiary untruths can, and in some cases already had, lead to serious physical harm," Engoron said.

Trump's lawyer Chris Kise told Engoron that the website including the post was an "inadvertent" mistake and that Trump has tried to comply with the order since it was imposed.

"The Truth Social post was taken down when President Trump represented it to the court," Kise said.

Addressing why the post remained on Trump's campaign website, Kise blamed Trump's "very large (campaign) operation."

"This unfortunately is a part of the process that is built into the campaign structure," Kise said.

Engoron did not immediately resolve the issue this morning but appeared convinced that Trump was still responsible for the post.

"I will take this under advisement, but I want to make clear that Donald Trump is still responsible for the large machine, even if it is a large machine," Engoron said.

