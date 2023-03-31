Chantee Lans reports from Carle Place on the indictment of Former President Trump.

Long Island reacts to news of Former President Trump's indictment

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- Donald Trump, the first president to be impeached twice, is now the first former president to face criminal charges.

He has been indicted by a New York grand jury.

The charges are still unclear, but the case has been focused on his role in the $130,000 hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Long Islanders reacted to the news.

"He's there to defend himself. He's not guilty until proven guilty," said Arnold Koenig, a New Hyde Park resident.

"I think it's wonderful. It's wonderful for the country. I hope the other cases that he's involved in proceed in the same manner," said Frank Puig, a Mineola resident.

"Law is law, and no one is above it," said Leonard Comithidr.

This is all happening on the backdrop of a presidential campaign.

Nassau County police and the local GOP are speaking out.

"They're entitled to express themselves. We welcome everybody in Nassau County," said Bruce Blakeman, Nassau County Executive.

"The people that are coming, they say they're pro-Trumpers, they're going to go out and wave their flags, they will be in a free speech zone, and everybody will come into the event and leave the event with no issues," said Commissioner Patrick Ryder, Nassau County Police Department.

Congressman George Santos took to Twitter Thursday night to defend Trump.

