Reaction from NY lawmakers on Trump's indictment shows divide among politicians

Lionel Moïse has the story.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York lawmakers are weighing in and offering their reaction to news of Donald Trump's indictment by a Manhattan grand jury on Thursday.

The indictment of a current or former president has never happened before in U.S. history.

But while this is unprecedented, Congressman Dan Goldman of New York's 10th District says he is not surprised.

"When we talk about unprecedented actions related to Donald Trump, we have to remember that it starts with Donald Trump's own conduct, and now it's coming home to roost," Goldman said.

The congressman served as lead counsel for House Democrats for Trump's first impeachment trial.

"Donald Trump has demonstrated his belief that he is above the law, and nobody is above the law," Goldman said.

Republican Lee Zeldin, who has been critical of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for not prosecuting some cases, now says he is overcharging.

"I don't know of any district attorney in New York, I'm trying to think of it, any county district attorney who has ever charged a federal campaign finance violation," Zeldin said. "This is truly uncharted territory."

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy bashed the district attorney, echoing Trump's claims of "election interference," tweeting "as he routinely frees violent criminals to terrorize the public, he weaponized our sacred system of justice against President Donald Trump."

Bragg's office fired back after House Republicans announced they will investigate his office.

His counsel, in a letter said, "you could use the stature of your office to denounce these attacks and urge respect for the fairness of our justice system and for the work of the impartial grand jury."

The letter accused them, instead, of collaborating with Trump.

"We don't know what the evidence is, and so anybody who is making inflammatory accusations about the motivations of this prosecution is doing so without any basis and foundation," Goldman said.

Former Vice President Mike Pence also chimed in on Trump's indictment.

"What every American deserves, equal treatment under the law, and I believe the American people will see this for what it is," Pence said.

The Senate's top Republican, Mitch McConnell has remained silent.

The White House and President Joe Biden have also repeatedly declined to comment.

