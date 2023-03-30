Trump indictment: Live updates and reaction after Manhattan jury votes to indict ex-president

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Former President Donald Trump was indicted Thursday by a grand jury in Lower Manhattan for hush money payments made on his behalf to porn star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign.

It appears prosecutors asked grand jurors to vote on the Trump indictment when they reconvened at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

The indictment was filed just before the court offices closed for the day. The indictment will remain sealed until Trump is arraigned on the indictment at a later date.

The Manhattan district attorney now must set up a surrender date for the former president.

In bringing the charges, the Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg, is embracing an unusual case that had been investigated by two previous sets of prosecutors, both of which declined to take the politically explosive step of seeking Trump's indictment.

In the weeks leading up to the indictment, Trump railed about the investigation on social media and urged supporters to protest on his behalf, prompting tighter security around the Manhattan criminal courthouse.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.