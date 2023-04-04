Street closures, extra security outside Trump Tower, courthouse ahead of Trump arraignment

Janice Yu reports outside Trump Tower on the increase in security ahead of the former president's arraignment.

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Former President Donald Trump spent the night at Trump Tower and will make his way to Lower Manhattan around 1 p.m., and security is expected to get even tighter.

He'll be escorted to the courthouse by the secret service.

Not since Trump was in the White House has security been so tight around Trump Tower, a place he considered his home base for decades.

Mayor Eric Adams didn't mince words, saying authorities will not tolerate and violence or criminal behavior from protestors.

He said he knows the NYPD is well prepared to shift and pivot should the need arise.

Authorities stress that there are no credible threats at this time, but plans are in place between the NYPD and the secret service as a precaution.

That being said- you should expect to see more law enforcement out, especially at Trump Tower and outside the courthouse in Lower Manhattan.

NYC Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell says security checkpoints could be a possibility today.

When it comes to protests, city leaders are asking everyone to stay peaceful.

Mayor Adams specifically mentioned Republican Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene who is planning on holding a protest in Lower Manhattan, reminding her and others be on their best behavior.

"Our message is clear and simple: control yourselves. New York City is our home, not a playground for your misplaced anger," Adams said.

"Violence and destruction are not part of legitimate lawful expression, and it will never be tolerated in our city," Police Commissioner Sewell said.

Road closures will happen on a rolling basis at Trump Tower and in Lower Manhattan and there could be delays so consider using mass transit Tuesday.

Authorities say there are no credible threats at this time.

