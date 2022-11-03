Former President Trump announces he is suing New York AG Letitia James

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Former President Donald Trump announced that he is suing New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Trump announced the lawsuit on the Truth Social platform on Wednesday night.

He said he filed the lawsuit in Florida against James and that, "New York State is one of the most crime-ridden places on earth."

Trump said that James does nothing to protect New York against the crimes and the criminals. The lawsuit says that she has abused her position as AG "to pursue a relentless, pernicious, public, and unapologetic crusade against President Trump, a resident of Palm Beach County, Florida, with the stated goal of destroying him personally, financially, and politically."

Trump and the Trump Organization are defendants in a lawsuit brought by James, who alleges that Trump and the company inflated his net worth by billions of dollars and misled banks and others for years about the value of various assets.

The former president's lawsuit against James comes the same week that his company, the Trump Organization, is on trial for criminal tax fraud - on the hook for what prosecutors say was a 15-year scheme by his most trusted lieutenant to avoid paying taxes on those fringe benefits.

The tax fraud case is the only criminal trial to arise from the Manhattan district attorney's three-year investigation of the former president and is one of three active cases involving Trump or the company in New York courts.

RELATED | 'Vicious, biased': Trump assails judge in NY fraud lawsuit days before case's first court hearing

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

If convicted, the Trump Organization could be fined more than $1 million and could face difficulty in securing new loans and deals. Some partners and government entities could seek to cut ties with the company. It could also hamper its ability to do business with the U.S. Secret Service, which sometimes pays the company for lodging and services while protecting Trump as a former president.