Trump supporters speak out about 2020 policy concerns at New Jersey rally

WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Supporters of President Donald Trump came from far and wide, braving cold temperatures and long lines to meet him at a rally in Wildwood, New Jersey."I love New Jersey, and I'm thrilled to be back in the Garden State," Trump said as he began his address Tuesday night in front of thousands of supporters during a visit to the Jersey Shore.The president's supporters came from all over New Jersey -- and from as far away as Florida -- to watch his address, which was titled "Promises Made, Promises Kept" at the Wildwoods Convention Center.When asked about their concerns as voters and the issues driving them to the polls this November, their responses varied."Immigration is a big thing and the stock market, the economy," said Jane Sheppard, who drove from South Carolina and camped outside the convention center to see the president. "I really feel he's really trying to help our country,"For Michael Breslin, "being a small business owner, healthcare is one of the things that really does concern me."Joel Moretti, a former Democrat, expressed his excitement to see the president, despite Trump's actions, which he said sometimes embarrass him."The economy is great, unemployment is down, the trade is great, the stocks are up," Moretti said. "What can you argue with here?"For Milla Smith, a Wildwood resident, the president's visit was historic. And her support and admiration for the president and his policies was unquestionable."I have respect for him because he built a financial empire, he's a successful man," she said. "I don't like anything people criticize him for."