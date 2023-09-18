'Wake up sheep': Trump scolds 'liberal Jews' in Rosh Hashanah message, leaders call out antisemitism

The former president seems to admit he did not win the 2020 election and it was his decision to claim it was rigged.

As Jews were celebrating Rosh Hashanah over the weekend, former President Donald Trump marked the Jewish New Year by scolding "liberal Jews."

"Just a quick reminder for liberal Jews who voted to destroy America & Israel because you believed false narratives!," Trump wrote in a message on his Truth Social. "Let's hope you learned from your mistake & make better choices moving forward! Happy New Year!"

He goes on to tell liberal Jews to "Wake Up Sheep," claiming that his policies on Israel do not make him a Nazi or antisemitic.

He then engages in several antisemitic tropes, criticizing supposed liberal Jews for not supporting his policies on Israel and bashing Jewish people for not voting the "right way."

This comes as Jewish Americans celebrate the Jewish New Year, a high holiday that kicks off a 10-day period of repentance and reflection, ending with Yom Kippur, a day of atonement.

"Claiming that American Jews who did not vote for Mr. Trump voted to destroy America and Israel is deeply offensive and divisive," The American Jewish Committee tweeted. "As we approach one year until the next election, we urge political candidates from the top to the bottom of the ballot to avoid incendiary rhetoric."

This is not the first time Trump has sent messages condemning Jewish Americans he has disagreed with. In 2022, Trump criticized Jews on his Truth Social platform over a perceived lack of loyalty to Israel.

"U.S. Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel - Before it is too late!" Trump wrote in the 2022 post.

Democratic Congressman Jerry Nadler, who is Jewish and represents a heavily Jewish district in New York, condemned Trump's comments in a tweet.

"Next time you attack American Jews, think twice before about doing it on one of our holiest days," Nadler said. "Your antisemitism is loud & clear."

So far, there has been little condemnation or pushback from fellow Republicans over Trump's recent message.

