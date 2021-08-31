Travel

Airport fowl: Raw chicken parts circulate on luggage carousel in Seattle

EMBED <>More Videos

Raw chicken parts circulate on luggage carousel in Seattle

SEATTLE -- Standing around the baggage carousel at the airport waiting for your luggage is usually pretty uneventful.

Except when this happens.

The TSA released a video of a luggage-shaped pile of raw chicken thighs and wings circulating on a baggage carousel.

It's not clear exactly how it happened. But the TSA assumes the raw chicken parts were probably in a square-shaped cooler before they decided to go "free-range."

The agency notes it is OK to pack raw chicken in checked baggage - but make sure the container is secure.

"Don't wing your travel packing," the agency wrote. "In order to keep from ruffling any feathers meat should be properly packaged. Ice or dry ice is permitted to keep the flock chilled."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelair traveltsachicken
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Flash Flood Watch for NYC, Tri-State ahead of Ida's impact
9-year-old boy killed, 9 others hurt in Queens fire
AccuWeather Alert: Ida's remnants arrive in Tri-State area
Locust Valley starts first day of school in masks after state's letter
COVID News: Study finds Pfizer vaccine safe for most allergy sufferers
Best bets for Labor Day weekend shopping deals
Man's subway speed-dating booth to become TV show
Show More
Family in mourning after 19-year-old killed by lightning on NJ beach
Victim said her calls for help were unheard after sex abuse on subway
Donation drives held in NJ in preparation for Afghan refugees
Airline CEO hopes vaccine mandates put COVID in the rearview
Beekeeper removes massive swarm of bees from pole in NYC
More TOP STORIES News