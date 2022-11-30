Long Island auto group donates $100K modified SUV to help first responders, veterans

Weidinger Auto Group donated a specially modified vehicle worth $100,000 to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, at a special ceremony in Great Neck.

GREAK NECK, Nassau County (WABC) -- A generous gift was donated Tuesday on Long Island in an effort to help wounded first responders and veterans.

The Chevrolet Suburban has a super arm lift system that allows people in wheelchairs to safely get into and out of the vehicle.

It will be used to transport wounded first responders and veterans to important appointments.

"It provides you a great level of independence and gives you some normalcy back in your life. It allows you to get out of your house or your home environment and live life to the fullest," NYPD detective Terry McGhee said.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation was created to honor the sacrifice of a firefighter who died in the World Trade Center.

