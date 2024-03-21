Suspect ID'd after woman fatally stabbed, twin sister wounded at Brooklyn bodega

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The suspect who allegedly stabbed 19-year-old twins outside a Park Slope bodega early Sunday has been identified, and detectives are negotiating with his lawyer for his surrender.

The apartment of 20-year-old Veo Kelly apartment was searched Wednesday, and detectives recovered the clothes he was wearing at the time of the murder

Police say Kelly, who is not from the neighborhood, spotted 19-year-old Samyia Spain and her twin at the bodega after coming from a party hall down the street.

Both rebuked his aggressive advances inside the bodega, which they were known to frequent.

A fight broke out as the victims attempted to leave the bodega, and police say the suspect stabbed both women.

Samyia was stabbed in the neck and died from her injuries. Her sister was stabbed in the abdomen and survived.

The murder weapon has not been recovered.

