Woman fatally stabbed, twin sister wounded inside Park Slope deli

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One woman was fatally stabbed and her twin sister was wounded in a dispute inside a Brooklyn deli.

The violence broke out on 4th Avenue at around 2:20 a.m. Sunday. A friend explained that the sisters were at a party and ended up at the deli in the early morning hours.

Authorities say 19-year-old Samyia Spain was fatally stabbed in the neck and chest. Her twin, Sanyia, was stabbed in the arm.

Both sisters were transported to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where Samiya died. Saniya remained in stable condition on Sunday morning.

Eyewitnesses say the stabbing happened after the twins turned down one of the suspects' advances.

"They're not sober. They get rejected and they just escalate it ten-fold. We (were) all having a good night before this," one witness said. "We just had left and we went to the store to get food. We all were getting sandwiches, beef patties just to eat, We're hungry, we want to go home and this happens."

Later on Sunday, friends and family held a small vigil at the scene of the attack.

Police are still searching for the two men who fled the scene.

