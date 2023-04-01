  • Watch Now
Two men fatally shot in Astoria, no arrests made

Saturday, April 1, 2023 12:51PM
Two men shot and killed in Queens
Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a shooting that took place in Astoria Boulevard in Queens that left two men dead.

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- Two men were shot and killed outside of a building in Queens.

Police responded to multiple 911 calls Friday night about shots fired in front on Steinway Street.

Officials say they found 22-year-old Xavier Roberts and 21-year-old Jaheim Hamilton with gunshots wounds to the torso.

The men were walking together when they were shot just before 10:30 p.m.

EMS responded to the scene and transported both victims to NYC Health and Hospitals in Elmhurst, where they were pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made. An investigation is ongoing.

