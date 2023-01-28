Protestors raise awareness across NYC amid release of Tyre Nichols video

Demonstrators rallied in New York City Friday night following the release of body camera video depicting Memphis officers beating Tyre Nichols. CeFaan Kim has the details.

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The bodycam video in the death of Tyre Nichols is just beginning to set in for many. There are so many unanswered questions about how this could happen and why more was not done to stop the beating and to help him when he was lying on the ground.

People around the country and in our area are making their voices heard. In Union Square on Saturday, people got on their bikes, skateboards, and skates for a ride around the city to raise awareness about the case and call for justice for Nichols.

Rev. Al Sharpton called for change and was joined by the daughter of Eric Garner, whose father died after an encounter with the NYPD.

While in Memphis on Saturday, those who knew and did not know Nichols are still in shock over the video, and the officers who were supposed to protect their community are now charged with murder.

Demonstrators took to the streets in New York City Friday night, resulting in three arrests, following the release of the body camera video.

Protests were mostly peaceful, but emotions ran high. NewsCopter 7 was over a demonstration in Times Square where a protestor jumped on top of a police cruiser and smashed the windshield.

That person was arrested for criminal mischief to a police vehicle. Two other people were also arrested during the protests but it was unclear what for. Charges are pending.

There was a simmering anger that felt all too familiar. Once again, protesters spilled into the streets, fueled by fury after another Black man was killed by police.

"We want violence against Black people in the United States to be taken notice of and to be taken seriously," protestor Kei Kebreau said.

"No matter what the color of the cops it's somehow Black men, Black women who continue being murdered ruthlessly," said Karla Reyes of the Pary for Socialism and Liberation.

Demonstrators held up signs, chanting "What's his name? Tyre! Say his name. Tyre!"

The former officers, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin and Desmond Mills Jr., have each been charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, two charges of aggravated kidnapping, two charges of official misconduct and one charge of official oppression.

The criminal charges come about three weeks after Nichols was hospitalized after a traffic stop and "confrontation" with Memphis police that family attorneys have called a savage beating.

Nichols died from his injuries on January 10, three days after the arrest, authorities said.

