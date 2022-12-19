Uber drivers to strike Monday after raises blocked by company

Drivers are accusing the company of stealing their raise that was supposed to go into effect Monday.

DOWNTOWN, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Commuters may have a harder time finding an Uber Monday morning as the New York Taxi Workers Alliance calls on drivers to strike.

It comes after Uber successfully took legal action to block a scheduled pay raise for uber drivers in the city.

They're planning to gather under the BQE in downtown Brooklyn for a planned protest across the Brooklyn Bridge.

This comes after a judge temporarily halted a planned 11% pay increase after Uber objected.

The Taxi and Limousine Commission voted to increase fares and wages citing inflation and high gas prices.

But Uber pointed out gas prices have fallen since their records highs over the spring and summer.

In a statement Uber said, "Drivers do critical work and deserve to be paid fairly, but rates should be calculated in a way that is transparent, consistent and predictable."

The judge put in that temporary restraining order until this can be heard in court on January 31.

Now despite the fact that drivers will not see that promised pay raise on Monday fares are still increasing by about 16% across the city.

The Taxi and Limousine Commission voted to raise the base fare from $2.50 to $3 back in November.

The average ride will cost you about 23% more.

