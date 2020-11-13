UConn places all dormitories under quarantine, will test all residential students

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

CONNECTICUT -- The University of Connecticut on Friday placed all dormitories under quarantine at its main campus because of rising coronavirus infections, and school officials said all 5,000 residential students will be tested before leaving for the Thanksgiving break.UConn placed five more dormitories under full quarantine Friday, adding to the five put under full quarantine on Wednesday, said Eleanor Daugherty, associate vice president and dean of students.All other residence halls in Storrs are under a "modified" quarantine, meaning students must stay in their dorms but are allowed to attend in-person classes and participate in essential research and clinical activities."We don't have the COVID spread under control," Daugherty wrote in a notification to students. "This is about family, my friends. We all want to go home and be with our loved ones. It is essential that we return home to our families in our best health."On Thursday, the school reported 15 more students who live on campus tested positive for the coronavirus, and eight students who live off-campus tested positive. That followed Wednesday's results showing new positive tests among 13 residential students and 12 off-campus students, the highest daily student total this semester.A total of 281 residential students and 157 students who live off-campus have tested positive for the virus this semester. UConn officials said the positive test rate is 1%, lower than that state's daily average of just over 4% over the past two weeks.In-person student activities and use of the recreation center have been suspended through Nov. 20.