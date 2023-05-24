UFT continues rally in all five boroughs for new contract.

UFT pushes for new contract for NYC teachers with rallies in all 5 boroughs

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City teachers will be rallying across all five boroughs, demanding a fair contract.

UFT President Michael Mulgrew will join teachers at a rally right outside of Brooklyn Borough Hall.

The union has been pushing for a new contract for city educators.

The rallies will all take place at 4 p.m.

In the Bronx, the rally is in Virginia Park, across from the Parkchester train station.

In Manhattan, the rally is outside the Adam Clayton Powell Jr. State Office Building, located at 163 W. 125th St., in Manhattan.

In Queens, the rally is on the steps of Queens Borough Hall.

And on Staten Island, the rally will take place on the Staten Island Boardwalk, Lot 2 near The Vanderbilt, located at 300 Father Capodanno Boulevard.

"UFT educators demand and deserve a fair contract," Mulgrew said last month. "We were celebrated by City Hall as essential workers during the height of the pandemic. Now, despite record levels of reserves, there is a reluctance to do the right thing for the people who are lifelines for our city's children and families."

Mulgrew also share the results of a workplace survey of UFT members last month.

He said the study, "shows how DOE decisions and the lack of educator autonomy stand in the way of teaching and learning."

