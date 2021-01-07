COVID Live Updates: Dr. Fauci says people with virus should wait 90 days for vaccine

So far, just over 361,000 deaths have been reported.
This comes after Dr. Anthony Fauci said people who had COVID-19 should wait 90 days after infection before they get vaccinated.
The comments are contrast to the widespread public health guidance that even people who have had the virus should get the vaccine whenever it's available to them.
Dr. Fauci says he believes waiting the 90 days would prevent interference between natural antibodies and the vaccine.
Here are more of today's headlines:
Mega vaccination sites in NJ
The first mega sites will open Friday at the Rockaway Townsquare Mall in Morris County and the Rowan College of South Jersey.
COVID NJ vaccinations for first responders
Gov. Phil Murphy announced New Jersey police and fire professionals can receive their vaccinations effective Thursday. They are technically part of the phase 1b category, as stated in New Jersey's 182-page plan for vaccine distribution, but the state is able to open vaccination to them based on available supply. They will be the first in the 1b category to get the vaccine.
COVID variant in NY
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said it appears there is evidence that the COVID variant in Saratoga Springs was actually connected to U.K. travel. He said "if we had tested people from the U.K. before they got here, we wouldn't have had the U.K. travel spread."
Requesting testing
Cuomo is requesting U.S. Customs and Border Protection to test anyone coming in from out-of-country. He asked them to either require international travelers arriving at NY airports show they were tested before admission or allow the port authority staff to request of people coming through customs to request whether or not they were tested.
"It's just that simple and it makes total common sense," he said. "We have a UK strain case that we found in Saratoga. Dr. Zucker has been very aggressive in contact tracing."
New vaccine sites set to open in NYC
More vaccination sites are set to open across New York today, as the state expands its COVID-19 vaccine program.
The move comes with word that 30 percent of New York City's healthcare workers are choosing not to get vaccinated. One of the current vaccination sites is the Gotham Health clinic, located not far from Yankee Stadium in the Melrose section of the Bronx.
Amazon offers at-home COVID-19 test
Amazon is trying to make it easier for people to get tested for COVID-19 from the comfort of their own home.
The FDA authorized testing kit called Dxterity is now available on the tech company's website.
One kit is currently available for $110, or you can get a 10-pack for $1,000.
