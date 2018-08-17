Underground fire leads to power outages, hot night for residents in Queens

EMBED </>More Videos

Derick Waller has details on the incident that left many in the dark - and without air conditioning - Friday morning.

By
CORONA, Queens (WABC) --
Dozens of residents woke up in the dark Friday after power lines sparked and burned Queens overnight.

It happened before 11 p.m. Thursday in Corona.

The incident started with an underground fire that sent heavy smoke shooting through multiple manholes.

Above-ground power lines tried to pick up the load but couldn't handle the additional voltage.

Dramatic video showed some of those wires showering sparks onto the street below.

The incident left several large buildings on 98th Street between 37th and 38th avenues without power. There were some sporadic outages between 99th and 100th streets.

Con Edison crews were working on repairs and expected full service to be restored by Friday afternoon.

An air conditioned MTA bus was at the scene to offer residents a way to beat the heat.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
power outageelectricfireNew York CityQueensCorona
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Whale flips over boat at the Jersey Shore
Video seems to show officer having sex in his office
Breakfast foods test positive for weed killer ingredient
Man who made couples have sex at gunpoint gets 148 years
Timeline: What we know about the Watts family killings
Slain mom on Facebook: Husband 'best dad us girls could ask for'
1 dead, 3 critical after fire breaks out in Brooklyn
Teen says friend asked to be pushed off bridge
Show More
Lincoln Tunnel nightmare: Route 495 closures begin Friday
NYU offers free tuition for all medical students
Trump nixes military parade, citing 'ridiculously high' cost
$450M counterfeit ring bust one of largest in NYC history
Montauk restaurant, bar employees arrested in drug bust
More News