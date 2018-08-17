Electrical fires near 38th Ave in Corona, Queens knocks out the power for several apartment buildings overnight. @ConEdison on the scene now. Live reports on Eyewitness News #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/EuMRsvTURi — Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) August 17, 2018

Dozens of residents woke up in the dark Friday after power lines sparked and burned Queens overnight.It happened before 11 p.m. Thursday in Corona.The incident started with an underground fire that sent heavy smoke shooting through multiple manholes.Above-ground power lines tried to pick up the load but couldn't handle the additional voltage.Dramatic video showed some of those wires showering sparks onto the street below.The incident left several large buildings on 98th Street between 37th and 38th avenues without power. There were some sporadic outages between 99th and 100th streets.Con Edison crews were working on repairs and expected full service to be restored by Friday afternoon.An air conditioned MTA bus was at the scene to offer residents a way to beat the heat.