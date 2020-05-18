Coronavirus California

Coronavirus Aid: California to begin offering stimulus funds for undocumented immigrants

California's first coronavirus relief funding will provide $125 million to the undocumented whom didn't receive the federal stimulus package.
SAN FRANCISCO -- In what's called the first relief fund of its kind, California will begin offering support to undocumented immigrants today.

The relief is for undocumented immigrants who haven't received federal relief funding.

The funding will provide $125 million to those affected by coronavirus through a partnership between the state and non-profit groups.

RELATED: Gov. Newsom announces expansion of California's unemployment benefits, $125M for undocumented immigrants

The one-time payments are $500 per adult, with a maximum of $1000 per household.

People can begin to apply Monday through June 30.

For more Information on how to apply, you can visit the California's department of social services website here.

RELATED: Gov. Newsom unveils budget proposal as state faces $54.3 billion deficit

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
