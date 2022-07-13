Driver killed after Jeep slams into row of stores in Union, New Jersey

It happened.at 3:12 a.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Morris Avenue.
Police say a 2015 Jeep Wrangler jumped the curb and crashed into several signs, posts and fixtures in front of a row of stores.
Video from NewsCopter 7 overhead showed extensive damage to the vehicle and debris scattered across a long section of sidewalk.
The driver did not survive.
Police say no one else was in the Jeep at the time of the crash, and there were no other injuries.
There was no immediate word what led to the crash.
Morris Avenue/Route 82 was shut down in both directions for about five hours just east of the Garden State Parkway and Route 22 as police investigated.
Any witnesses to the crash were being asked to contact Officer Michael Salerno of the Union Police Department Traffic Bureau at (908) 851-5076 or MSalerno@uniontownship.com.
